Watch: Harlaut, Lundquist win Newschoolers skier of the year awards

Henrik Harlaut takes a quiet moment before the start of the men’s big air final during X Games Aspen on Jan. 30.

Photo by Kelsey Brunner / The Aspen Times

Henrik Harlaut and Taylor Lundquist, respectively, won male and female skier of the year at Thursday’s virtual Newschoolers.com freeski awards show.

The annual show — which last year took place at Copper Mountain Resort during Dew Tour — celebrates the best in freeskiing, from the competition scene to filming.

Harlaut also won Trick of the Year for the “Griselda Flip.” The trick was a double nose-butter front flip where Harlaut pressed and rode the tips of his skis into the top of the X Games Aspen knuckle-huck before flipping forward on his vertical axis but backward, and blind, horizontally down the hill before landing backward at the knuckle-huck base.

This year’s award winners also included:

Outstanding Video Project: “Keeshfile 20,” Keeshlife

Best Short Video: “Forrgive,” Forre

Crew of the Year: Carnage

Best Style: Antti Ollila

Comp MVP: Ferdinand Dahl

Newschoolers also inducted Will Wesson and Andy Parry into its hall of fame.

For more information on the award winners, visit Newschoolers.com/news/read/2021-Newschoolers-Awards-Presented-Toyota-Winners .

To watch a replay of the show, visit Bit.ly/NewschoolersAwards .