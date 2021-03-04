Watch: Harlaut, Lundquist win Newschoolers skier of the year awards
Henrik Harlaut and Taylor Lundquist, respectively, won male and female skier of the year at Thursday’s virtual Newschoolers.com freeski awards show.
The annual show — which last year took place at Copper Mountain Resort during Dew Tour — celebrates the best in freeskiing, from the competition scene to filming.
Harlaut also won Trick of the Year for the “Griselda Flip.” The trick was a double nose-butter front flip where Harlaut pressed and rode the tips of his skis into the top of the X Games Aspen knuckle-huck before flipping forward on his vertical axis but backward, and blind, horizontally down the hill before landing backward at the knuckle-huck base.
This year’s award winners also included:
- Outstanding Video Project: “Keeshfile 20,” Keeshlife
- Best Short Video: “Forrgive,” Forre
- Crew of the Year: Carnage
- Best Style: Antti Ollila
- Comp MVP: Ferdinand Dahl
Newschoolers also inducted Will Wesson and Andy Parry into its hall of fame.
For more information on the award winners, visit Newschoolers.com/news/read/2021-Newschoolers-Awards-Presented-Toyota-Winners.
To watch a replay of the show, visit Bit.ly/NewschoolersAwards.
