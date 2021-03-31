Watch: Kotsenburg wins X Games Real Snow gold; Sandbech wins fan vote

Sage Kotsenburg and filmmaker Jeremy Thornburg won X Games gold in the 2021 Real Snow competition.

The 2014 Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Kotsenburg and Thornburg were joined on the podium by by silver medalist Kevin Backstrom of Sweden along with filmmaker Markus Wetterberg and bronze medalist Stale Sandbech of Norway with filmmaker Spencer Whiting.

The Real Snow competition featured six snowboarder-filmmaker duos who created 90-second short films. The snowboarders and filmmakers were permitted to include clips in a variety of snowboarding settings, from the streets to resort to backcountry. In previous years, snowboarders were limited to street riding in Real Snow’s predecessor, Real Street.

Other 2021 Real Snow snowboarders included X Games 2021 slopestyle gold medalist Dusty Henricksen, popular Burton rider Danny Davis and U.S. slopestyle and big air pro Brock Crouch of California, who teamed with Summit local filmmaker Malachi Gerard, brother of Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard.

In the fan vote, Sandbech and Whiting — known to many fans in the snowboard community as “Gimbal God ” — won first place with 28% of the vote, ahead of Backstrom (25%) and Henricksen (22%).