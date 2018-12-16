Watch live: Dew Tour Day 4 — women’s snowboard superpipe, men’s ski superpipe & snowboard slopestyle

Dew Tour action concludes on Sunday at Breckenridge Ski Resort with three must-see competitions, including two on the lauded modified superpipe and one including three Summit County locals.

The action gets underway with men’s ski superipe from 9:15-10:15 a.m., followed by women's snowboard superpipe from 10:45-11:30 a.m. Then the grand finale will be the men's snowboard slopestyle jumps and jibs competitions, from noon to 3 p.m.

Dew Tour will also have its downtown Streetstyle course at Main Street and Washington Avenue open to the public for skiing and riding from 10 a.m. to noon.

A week after winning in dominant fashion at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain Resort, U.S. gold medalist Chloe Kim is the heavy favorite in the women’s modified superpipe competition. That said, what kind of inventive tricks will we see from Kim on the kind of atypical course she’s never ridden? And will the course layout open up the door for another rider to take home the title?

The men’s ski modified superpipe competition figures to be up for the grabs, featuring top American freeskiers such as two-time Olympic gold medalist David Wise, versatile freeskier Gus Kenworthy of Telluride and Crested Butte’s Aaron Blunck, who won last week’s World Cup halfpipe event at Copper Mountain.

Then, in the men’s snowboard slopestyle competition, fans on the homefront here in Summit County will get their first chance since the Olympics to watch in-person the Silverthorne snowboarding trio of Chris Corning, Red Gerard and Kyle Mack compete since all three found success last season. The FIS World Cup crystal globe winner Corning, the Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Gerard and the Olympic big air silver medalist Mack all, though, figure to be challenged by a crew of top international competitors, including Japanese teen phenom Takeru Otsuka.

In sad news, high-flying Norwegian star Marcus Kleveland will not compete in slopestyle after suffering a very serious injury during training earlier this week.

Check out Dew Tour’s live coverage below to keep up with the action throughout the day:

