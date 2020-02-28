Watch live: Red Gerard in first after one run as he looks to repeat at Burton U.S. Open champ

Red Gerard may have qualified in one of the final places, but after the first of his three runs at the Burton U.S. Open at Vail Mountain, Gerard once again leads the pack at one of the world’s major slopestyle competitions.

On his first run, Gerard laced together a run through the rails section of the course that included a noseslide backside lipslide on the first feature followed by a switch backside 270 pullback on the next feature.

The course then transitioned into a pair of side-hit jumps, on which Gerard landed a frontside double cork 900 on a side hit and then a switch frontside 900 double cork on the next side hit.

The course then transitioned into a cannon rail that broke up the jumps on the course, on which Gerard landed a noseslide pretzel 630 cork with a mute grab leading into the money-booter jump, at which Gerard landed a switch backside triple-cork 1440 with a mute grab and a score of 84.40.

“I just kind of want to land some runs,” Gerard said on the broadcast. “I was super hyped as always to land the first run in three run final. It’s always cool to know you have two more left. It’s going to be a crazy final.”

Gerard is joined by nine more of the world’s best slopestyle snowboarders in Friday afternoon’s final, which you can watch live above.