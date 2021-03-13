Watch: Michael Mawn caps Freeride World Tour debut at Fieberbrunn

Michael Mawn rides his line on the 1,000-foot face at Ordino-Arcalis in Andorra during the second competition of the 2021 Freeride World Tour on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Photo by Jeremy Bernard / Freeride World Tour

Pro snowboarder and former Breckenridge resident Michael Mawn finished eighth at Saturday’s Freeride World Tour competition at Fieberbrunn in Austria.

France’s Victor De Le Rue won the competition with a score of 90.67, ahead of runner-up Camille Armand of France (85.67) and top American finisher Nils Mindnich (83.00).

Mawn, who currently goes to school and lives in Montana, was unable to stay upright through his daring run on the Fieberbrunn course, leading to a score of 30.00. The result put the former Team Summit halfpipe rider Mawn in seventh position for the tour after three stops — outside of qualifying for the tour final stop March 20 to 28 in Verbier, Switzerland.

American Blake Moller currently leads the tour with 18,000 points, ahead of De Le Rue (16,400) and Cody Bramwell of Great Britain (15,120). Other Americans to qualify to the Verbier final are Mindnich (fourth, 12,800) and Sammy Luebke (fifth, 12,095).

On Saturday, Mawn rode a ridge-line spine before sending a straight air with an indy grab into a steep chute. Mawn throttled through the chute and attempted to ride out of the chute into more open terrain, but he was unable to surf the transition on his tail and tricky snow conditions tripped him up. Mawn continued to showcase his style on the bottom portion of the course, including throwing a method air before his run was done.