Watch mutts strut their stuff at the marina

League for Animals & People of the Summit is having its annual family-friendly Dillon Marina Mutt Show on Monday, Sept. 2 at 150 Marina Drive.

Dogs will compete for prizes in categories such as best trick, best howl and best pet/owner look-a-like. Anyone, even people who don’t own dogs, can stop by the silent auction table to bid on items like a season pass to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, pontoon boat rentals and more.

All proceeds benefit L.A.P.S., which provides financial aid to low-income families for veterinary bills. Registration begins at noon with the show starting at 2 p.m. Visit SummitLAPS.org for more details.