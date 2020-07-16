Watch now: Colorado Governor Polis to issue statewide mask order, sources say
The Denver Post
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is expected to issue a statewide mask mandate Thursday afternoon, after days of pressure from his fellow Democrats to make the move.
Several sources with knowledge of his decision-making, but who were not authorized to speak publicly about the governor’s plans, told The Denver Post that his office informed legislative leadership Wednesday that the order was coming. Details were not immediately available.
Polis, who previously has said he can’t enforce a statewide mask order, is scheduled to hold a news conference about efforts to fight COVID-19 at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
Nearly 40 cities and counties in Colorado already have issued mask ordersas coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climb in the state.
The forthcoming mask order was first reported by Colorado Politics.
