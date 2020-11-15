Watch: Sisters of Skimo Summit County ski mountaineering film free online

A year after it debuted to a sold-out crowd in Frisco, the Howard Head Sports Medicine documentary “Sisters of Skimo” is now available to view online.

The 20-minute movie documents the journey of Summit County local Sierra Anderson and her fellow local female competitors in ski mountaineering racing, as they vie to qualify to compete at the 2019 World Championships in Switzerland.

The film, partially shot in Summit County, tells the story of other local elite female ski mountaineers, including rising star and 2020 Youth Olympian Grace Staberg of Silverthorne.