Watch: Snowboard film ‘Joy,’ featuring Red Gerard, to premiere Oct. 19

U.S. Olympic gold medalist and Silverthorne resident Red Gerard takes in the golden hour sunlight from the Peak 8 base area while getting ready to ride Breckenridge Ski Resort during last December's Dew Tour.

FRISCO — After a near yearlong process, U.S. snowboarder Red Gerard and his older brother and filmmaker Malachi Gerard — as well as a group of friends and elite snowboarders — are ready to debut their new snowboarding film next month.

The new film, “Joy,” will premiere Oct. 19. It includes footage of the 2018 Olympic gold medalist and 2019 Burton U.S. Open slopestyle champion Gerard and friends riding jaw-dropping lines and terrain in various backcountry locations.

“Lots of hard work went into this one,” Malachi Gerard wrote on his Instagram. “Couldn’t be more excited to share this with everyone. Details on where it will be and where to get tickets very soon.”

Along with Red Gerard, the film also features elite snowboarders such as X Games superpipe medalist Ben Ferguson and 2014 Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Sage Kotesenburg.

The film also features a who’s who of the lead trio’s friends and fellow elite U.S. snowboarders, including Brock Crouch, Danny Davis, Nik Baden, Gabe Ferguson and Hailey Langland.

When the project was announced earlier this year, it was described as a film that tracks the snowboard riding, the terrain chasing and the dreams of Gerard, Kotsenburg, Ferguson and their friends as they share the soulful approach that brought them to the mountains in the first place.

In Instagram posts, Crouch and Langland said the premiere will be coming to the Hollywood-Los Angeles area Oct. 19.