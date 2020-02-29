Watch: Summit locals Blackwell, Gold, Black, Otterstrom take part in Burton US Open’s ‘best line’ video contest

Chase Blackwell walks away after finishing his second run in the snowboarding halfpipe finals of the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain Resort in December 2019

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Along with qualifying for and competing in Sunday’s Burton U.S. Open men’s halfpipe finals, Longmont native and Dillon resident Chase Blackwell took part in the Open’s second annual #ClifBestLine video competition.

Blackwell, fellow Summit County resident and U.S. Halfpipe Pro Team snowboarder Taylor Gold and longtime Summit pro locals Chad Otterstrom and Jake Black submitted videos for the Clif Best Line contest, which is an Instagram-based video contest the Burton Open created last year to encourage competing pro snowboarders to submit their best video.

Blackwell and Gold’s submissions were complete with side-hits on towering berms out of the terrain park and out on Vail Mountain’s slopes. Otterstrom’s video of Black and himself featured powder turns, slashes and pillow and tree lines in deep snow in Vail.

The finalists for the contest were Vail local Ryan Wachendorfer, who submitted a line out of the park and on mountain filmed by his buddy Blackwell, and four lines through Vail’s terrain park from Finnish star Rene Rinnekangas, Dew Tour slopestyle runner-up Brock Crouch of California, Japanese carver Ryo Aizawa and X Games slopestyle champ Darcy Sharpe of Canada.

“Been riding this line since I was 7,” Wachendorfer wrote of his line through the trees in Vail which featured a double invert on a natural jump. “Hyped to get it around twice.”

Votes for the finalists are open through 5 p.m. MST Saturday here. The winner is set to receive $10,000. Watch Blackwell, Wachendorfer and other #ClifBestLine videos below: