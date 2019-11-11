 Watch Teton Gravity Research’s ‘Winterland’ at Riverwalk Center | SummitDaily.com

Watch Teton Gravity Research’s ‘Winterland’ at Riverwalk Center

News | November 11, 2019

Staff report

Tim Durtschi hits powder in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in Teton Gravity Research’s feature film “Winterland.” The film screens at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center on Nov. 14.
Nic Alegre / Teton Gravity Research

BRECKENRIDGE — Kick off the snowy season Thursday, Nov. 14, with Teton Gravity Research’s feature film “Winterland.” Screening at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center in partnership with Breck Film Fest, the movie showcases a multitude of young ski and snowboard pioneers like Angel Collinson, Ian McIntosh and Jeremy Jones.  

A celebration of snow culture, the athletes make a mark on the mountain and in history at Lofoten Islands, Norway; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Austria.

In addition to swag, the audience has the chance to win grand prizes, including trips to Sierra Nevada’s beer camp in California, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and more. A followup to the giveaway at the recent screening of “Roadless,” Mountain Outfitters will be giving away men’s all-mountain Faction skis.

When the film is over, head to Kenosha Steak House for the afterparty and a free HighSide Brewing beer with you ticket.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with giveaways, and the screening begins at 6:30 at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. The event costs $12 in advance and $10 for Vail Resorts employees with proof of employment. The price goes up to $14 and $12, respectively, the day of the film. Visit breckfilmfest.org to purchase.

Todd Ligare makes a tight turn in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in the film “Winterland” by Teton Gravity Research. In addition to showing the movie, the event will feature giveaways.
Austin Hopkins / Teton Gravity Research

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Entertainment
See more