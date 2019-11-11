Watch Teton Gravity Research’s ‘Winterland’ at Riverwalk Center
BRECKENRIDGE — Kick off the snowy season Thursday, Nov. 14, with Teton Gravity Research’s feature film “Winterland.” Screening at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center in partnership with Breck Film Fest, the movie showcases a multitude of young ski and snowboard pioneers like Angel Collinson, Ian McIntosh and Jeremy Jones.
A celebration of snow culture, the athletes make a mark on the mountain and in history at Lofoten Islands, Norway; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Austria.
In addition to swag, the audience has the chance to win grand prizes, including trips to Sierra Nevada’s beer camp in California, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and more. A followup to the giveaway at the recent screening of “Roadless,” Mountain Outfitters will be giving away men’s all-mountain Faction skis.
When the film is over, head to Kenosha Steak House for the afterparty and a free HighSide Brewing beer with you ticket.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with giveaways, and the screening begins at 6:30 at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. The event costs $12 in advance and $10 for Vail Resorts employees with proof of employment. The price goes up to $14 and $12, respectively, the day of the film. Visit breckfilmfest.org to purchase.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.