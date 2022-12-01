Watch the US play the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup from these Summit County establishments

Ollie's Pub & Grub at the Dredge is one of a few local businesses that is planning to play the next World Cup game where the US faces the Netherlands.

Ollie’s Pub & Grub/Courtesy photo

In case you missed it, the U.S. is playing the Netherlands in Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff begins at 8 a.m. Mountain Time, and some Summit County restaurants and establishments are planning to celebrate by playing the game and offering food and drink specials.

One of those is Ollie’s Pub & Grub at the Dredge, located at 180 Jefferson Ave. in Breckenridge. According to the restaurant’s Instagram page, doors open at 7:45 a.m. and brunch specials are available. The game will be played on 30 of its TVs as well as on a screen projector.

Another establishment that’s planning to air the game is 10 Mile Music Hall, located at 710 Main St. in Frisco. According to its Facebook page , the venue is planning to play the game using its big screen and concert sound system. The venue will open at 8 a.m. and serve mimosas, bloody marys and beer. Entry is free.

Kúcu Tequila Bistro, at 375 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne, is celebrating the matchup, too. According to an email from the restaurant’s manager, the tequila bistro will serve its normal breakfast and brunch offerings as well as food and drink specials for the game. The restaurant opens at 7 a.m.