Weather cancels Summit High weekend sports action

The Summit High varsity boys basketball team practices on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Summit High in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — This weekend’s heavy snowfall was great for powder days but bad for high school sports, as weekend competitions, meets and games were cancelled or postponed due to the weather.

Wrestling

The Summit High wrestling team will return to competition next Friday and Saturday at the Weld Central Tournament in Keenseburg after this weekend’s Frank Palmeri Invitational in Wheat Ridge was cancelled.

Basketball

The varsity girls basketball team had their final two games at the JeffCo Jungle Jam cancelled due to weather. The Tigers (2-1) will next play on Wednesday at West Grand at 5:30 p.m. before returning home for a game versus Green Mountain Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Tigers boys basketball team lost at home to Evergreen Thursday night 55-37 to drop to 1-4 on the season. Summit will next play at West Grand Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Their next home game is Jan. 9 versus JFK at 7 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

The Tigers swimming and diving team had their meet at Legacy High School Friday and Saturday night cancelled due to weather. Earlier in the week, the Tigers traveled to Aspen, where Summit’s 200-meter freestyle relay team — Logan Simson, Taylor Lee, Hannah Anderson and Jasmine Laube — won with a time of 1:54.77.

The Tigers also received second-place finishes in Aspen from Hannah Anderson in the 100-meter freestyle (1:02.09), Laube in the 100-meter backstroke (1:07.64) and Laube in the 200-meter freestyle (2:11.38).

For the dive team, Zoe Sicat was the top scorer on the one-meter with a fifth-place score of 109.55. The Tigers swim and dive team will next compete in the water at the CHSAA Qualifier Friday and Saturday.