Weather concerns cancel qualifiers, adjust Dew Tour competition schedule

Skiers and snowboarders across Summit County are elated for this week’s storm, which could be the strongest yet this season to hit local ski areas. But Thursday’s gusty and snowy conditions significantly altered the start of Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort.

Though the 16 men’s freeskiers slated to compete in Thursday morning’s qualifying round took to the slopestyle course briefly for practice, Dew Tour ultimately canceled the qualifier due to weather concerns. Dew Tour also canceled the 10:30 a.m. men’s snowboard slopestyle qualifier, which had already been moved up a day due to Friday’s forecast of blowing snow — the worst conditions for a slopestyle contest.

That said, Dew Tour is still planning to run the snowboard and freeski team challenge competitions, including slopestyle, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Dew Tour, however, qualified that those competitions are subject to change pending the afternoon’s weather.

According to OpenSnow.com’s Copper Mountain forecast, which was updated at 7 a.m. Thursday, a storm total of 10-20 inches is “very likely” through Friday night. OpenSnow founder Joel Gratz wrote up to 6 inches of snow is expected Thursday followed by heavy snowfall Thursday night through Friday midday, accumulating in the double digits. Then Friday afternoon through Friday night, Gratz expects an additional 2-6 inches or more. Gratz expects the snow to end by Saturday morning.

“The timing of this snow will lead to powder on Thursday, Friday and likely Saturday morning, as well,” Gratz wrote. “Even with this amazing forecast, there are a few downsides to keep in mind: Temperatures will warm through Friday, so the snow could become thicker and denser. Winds will be strong on Friday which will also create dense snow and could delay some lifts.”

As for Saturday, Gratz forecasts a dry period before more snow Saturday night and Sunday with at least a few inches of accumulation.

For a full breakdown of Thursday’s Dew Tour schedule, including live streams and feature stories, visit bit.ly/DewTourDay1.