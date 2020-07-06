Weather data shows an unusually rainy Fourth of July holiday in Summit County

Afternoon rain dampened the Frisco pedestrian promenade Saturday, July 4.

Courtesy Elaine Collins

For Saturday’s Fourth of July holiday, select locations in Summit County saw upward of 10 times as much rainfall as typical daily averages.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the Dillon weather station reported 0.31 inches of rain Saturday. That’s well above Dillon’s typical daily average for this time of year of 0.04 to 0.05 inches of rain daily.

A National Weather Service representative also pointed to county data for Saturday courtesy of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, which reported the south side of the county, toward Breckenridge, received lighter rainfall, around 0.07 inches, while the Frisco and Dillon area received much more rainfall, closer to 0.43 and 0.44 inches.

In the Copper Mountain area, the collaborative reporting network showed rainfall amounts closer to a half-inch and two-thirds of an inch.