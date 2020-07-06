Weather data shows an unusually rainy Fourth of July holiday in Summit County | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Weather data shows an unusually rainy Fourth of July holiday in Summit County

News News |

Antonio Olivero
  

Afternoon rain dampened the Frisco pedestrian promenade Saturday, July 4.
Courtesy Elaine Collins

For Saturday’s Fourth of July holiday, select locations in Summit County saw upward of 10 times as much rainfall as typical daily averages.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the Dillon weather station reported 0.31 inches of rain Saturday. That’s well above Dillon’s typical daily average for this time of year of 0.04 to 0.05 inches of rain daily.

A National Weather Service representative also pointed to county data for Saturday courtesy of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, which reported the south side of the county, toward Breckenridge, received lighter rainfall, around 0.07 inches, while the Frisco and Dillon area received much more rainfall, closer to 0.43 and 0.44 inches.

In the Copper Mountain area, the collaborative reporting network showed rainfall amounts closer to a half-inch and two-thirds of an inch.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more