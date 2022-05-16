Weather outlook calls for possible storms, snow from now until Friday
Scattered shows and thunderstorms are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to National Weather Service reports. Storms in the plains east of Interstate 25 could produce hail and stronger winds than in the mountains.
Thursday will bring above average temperatures, gusty winds and heightened wildfire threats.
Cold weather is expected to follow. A chance of rain will linger into Friday. Friday could also see snow in the mountains and foothills depending on the time of day.
