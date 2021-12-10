1st major winter storm of the season drops up to 11 inches on Summit ski resorts
The first major winter storm of the season lived up to expectations, dropping double-digit snow totals as some Summit County ski areas over the past 48 hours.
Copper Mountain Resort got 11 inches out of the storm system through 5 a.m. Friday, reporting 6 inches Thursday and 5 additional inches Friday. Breckenridge Ski Resort reported a total of 10 inches in 48 hours, tallying 5 inches each day.
Keystone Resort and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area didn’t fare quite as well, with each reporting 5 fresh inches in 48 hours. Loveland Ski Area, just over the Continental Divide, reported 4.5 inches.
The resorts should have an additional 2-5 inches of accumulation on their 5 a.m. Saturday reports with heavy snow expected to continue on and off through Friday afternoon, according to forecasting site OpenSnow.com. Saturday is expected to be windy, and the National Weather Service issued a high wind watch with gusts up to 75 mph.
After the storm rolls out, the weekend is expected to be dry, but the next chance for snow isn’t far behind. The next storm is expected Wednesday, Dec. 15, and even more snow could arrive the following weekend.
