A bit more snow to fall before overnight temps dip below zero

The windy Wednesday storm that was expected to drop 2-6 inches at local ski areas delivered on both fronts.

Red Cliff Pass near Copper Mountain saw a peak wind gust of 60 mph, and the town of Silverthorne recorded a gust of 57 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Breckenridge Ski Resort picked up the most snow, reporting 5 inches on its 5 a.m. Thursday report for a total of 6 inches out of the storm. Copper Mountain Resort tallied 4 inches, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area got 3 inches, and Keystone Resort reported 2 inches. Loveland Ski Area, just over the Continental Divide from Summit County, recorded 2.5 inches on its Thursday report for a storm total of 4.5 inches.

The next round of snow arrives Thursday night with 1-3 inches expected to fall at ski areas through Friday morning, according to forecasting site OpenSnow.com .

The temperature Friday night will dip slightly below zero before overnight lows rise into the single digits to finish out the week, according to the Weather Service.

Despite the high winds Wednesday, avalanche danger in the Summit County zone remains considerable (3 out of 5).

“You will find safer riding options in wind-sheltered terrain and on wind-scoured slopes,” the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report states.