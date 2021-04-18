A week of snow showers and cold temperatures ahead for Summit County

The Tenmile Creek is pictured on Sunday, April 18. Snow is expected Monday, followed by several days of cold weather and snow showers.

Snow showers are predicted every day of the work week in Summit County towns this week, with a chance of a sunny day Saturday.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Bernie Meier said that the main weather system rolling through Summit County this week will arrive Monday.

“It’s really fast-moving,” Meier said Sunday. “It will come in tomorrow afternoon, and then by Tuesday morning it will be out of the area already.”

Meier noted that while the storm will hit areas east of the mountains the hardest, it should bring 1-3 inches of snow to towns and up to 6 inches in higher elevations. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Summit County and other nearby areas for a “potent storm system and associated strong cold front” Monday afternoon and night.

“The snow and colder temperatures will likely impact the Monday evening commute, especially across the mountains, foothills and Palmer Divide,” the report noted.

The hazardous weather outlook added that temperatures will stay below seasonal norms through Thursday.

Meier said that Tuesday looks drier, but the National Weather Service forecast for Summit County’s towns still calls for a 20% chance of snow showers. On Wednesday, Meier said a weak system will come through, bringing a couple inches of snow to the mountains and light snow to the valleys.

“We keep a cool, maybe a little bit of a showery pattern through next week,” Meier said. “It’s a pretty strong cold front that comes in. We’re looking for temperatures to drop rapidly. For Monday night, we’re looking at temperatures in the mountains from zero to 10 degrees.”

High temperatures will fluctuate between 37 degrees Tuesday and 47 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast for Breckenridge. Saturday is predicted to be the first sunny day of the week with a high temperature of 53 degrees. Low temperatures range from 13 degrees Monday night to 23 degrees Wednesday night.

According to the National Weather Service almanac, the normal high temperature in April is about 45 degrees, while the normal low temperature is about 17 degrees. Normal temperatures are based on 30-year averages.

As for the snowpack, Meier said the snow and cold front won’t help much, but they also won’t hurt.

“Snow-water equivalent is not going to be great — a half inch or less,” Meier said. “So, it will help a little. It will help that it will prevent (the snowpack) from melting out a little.”