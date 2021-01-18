Breckenridge is 1st Summit County ski area to hit 100-inch milestone for the season

A bit of fresh snow during the weekend finally put Breckenridge Ski Resort over 100 inches on the season, a milestone it hit more than a month earlier on Dec. 14 last ski season.

Keystone Resort is just shy at 99 inches, and Loveland Ski Area is reporting 94 inches. Copper Mountain Resort is not as close with 74 inches. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area does not report total season snowfall.

The ski areas all opened later this year, with delays ranging from five to 29 days, accounting for some of the difference because resorts don’t start counting season snowfall until opening day.

The lack of snowfall this season has severely impacted the resorts’ ability to open terrain. As of Monday, Jan. 18, Breckenridge had 49% of terrain open, Copper had 66% and Loveland had 27%. Keystone was faring better at 82%. A-Basin had 37% of its runs open but does not report open acreage.