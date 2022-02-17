Breckenridge picks up 9 inches from Wednesday storm; more snow on the way next week

The one-day storm that rolled through Summit County on Wednesday was forecast to bring a much-needed 3-8 inches to ski areas, and the storm delivered at Breckenridge Ski Resort, which tallied 9 inches on its 5 a.m. Thursday report.

Copper Mountain Resort picked up 5 inches, and Keystone Resort reported 3 inches. The storm under delivered for Arapahoe Basin and Loveland ski areas along the Continental Divide, which was supposed to be favored in the storm. A-Basin picked up 2 inches and Loveland got only 1.

The fresh snow is desperately needed at ski areas across the region after a dry end to January and start to February. Prior to this storm, Summit County ski areas had picked up no more than 10 inches of snow halfway through the month.

The next round of snow is expected to move into the area Sunday night before things ramp up Monday and Tuesday, according to forecasting site OpenSnow.com.

“I would keep your schedules open for Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Wednesday, Feb. 23, as these should be two great days to enjoy fresh turns,” OpenSnow meteorologist Sam Collentine wrote in his daily Interstate 70 blog . “I’ll go with an early forecast of 5-10 inches from Monday through Wednesday.”

The fresh snow increased the avalanche danger to considerable (3 out of 5) in the Summit County zone.