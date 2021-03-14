CDOT advises drivers to stay off roads until the storm passes

The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising people to stay off highways and interstates throughout Colorado Sunday. According to a press release, motorists should closely watch the weather and road conditions and should plan to stay off the roads during the storm. The release noted that for those who visited the mountains over the weekend, returning to Denver will be extremely challenging Sunday, and travelers should postpone travel until Monday when conditions improve.

Road closures, including on Loveland Pass and Dillon Dam Road, were in place as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, and more closures are expected as the storm intensifies. Updated conditions and closure information can be found at COTrip.org . Interstate 70 conditions include heavy accumulations of snow, icy roads and low visibility, according to the release. The release said that passenger vehicles should not be on the roads without snow tires and commercial trucks must carry chains.

The traction law is in place on I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison until May 31, which requires all passenger vehicles to have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth treads. Vehicles must have one of the following: snow tires, tires with a mud/snow designation, chains or an alternative traction device. The release added that CDOT crews are plowing roads and focused on clearing primary routes such as Interstate 70 and Interstate 25.