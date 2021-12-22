Christmas storm could drop a foot of snow on Summit County ski areas

If all you want for Christmas is a powder day, it looks like Santa is going to deliver.

A major winter storm could drop a foot of snow or more on Summit County ski areas just in time for the holiday weekend.

“Our first round of snow in a train of storms will … arrive on Thursday, with heavy snow cranking up from Thursday night through Friday night,” Open Snow meteorologist Sam Collentine wrote in his daily Interstate 70 forecast blog .

But don’t expect any of that classic Colorado Champagne powder: Highs throughout the storm are forecast to be well above freezing Thursday through Saturday before finally dropping below 32 degrees Sunday.

Friday will be full-on storm skiing, according to Collentine, including wind and wet snow. If that’s your thing, enjoy free refills and shorter lift lines on Christmas Eve.

Things are expected to calm down on Christmas Day, so visitors can enjoy a fresh groom on the dense snow from Thursday.

The two-day storm is expected to drop 6-12 inches or more on Summit ski areas. And the next round of snow Sunday could drop 4-8 inches.