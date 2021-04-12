Don’t put those snow boots away yet: It’s going to be a wet week in Summit County

Blue skies are pictured in Frisco on Monday, April 12. Snow is expected to roll into the area Tuesday, and a mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the week.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

Snow is on the way to Summit County, bringing much-needed moisture after recent record-high temperatures and an early season wildfire Sunday. Snow accumulation totals of up to 8 inches are expected at high elevations from an incoming Tuesday storm, and snow showers are predicted throughout the rest of the week.

Evan Direnzo, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Boulder, said the storm could start as early as Monday night with a slight chance of showers in higher terrain. Early Tuesday, there is a chance of snow for the entire Summit County area, and by Tuesday afternoon, snow is likely across the county. The forecast calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow in town through Tuesday night and 5 to 8 inches for higher elevations in the county, such as ski areas.

“You should get a little break in the snowfall Wednesday, maybe some really light stuff or some flurries Wednesday night, around another inch or two in the higher mountains,” Direnzo said. “Again, not much for the valley area.”

More light snow could fall through Thursday, with 1 to 3 inches accumulating at higher elevations Thursday night, Direnzo said. Light snow showers might persist through Friday afternoon, bringing another 1 to 3 inches to high elevations. During this time, scattered snow showers are possible in town, bringing rain, snow or a mix depending on the time of day. Direnzo said light snowfall is possible Saturday night but that the weather should clear up over the weekend.

“It’s basically an entire week of light showers,” Direnzo said. “… If (the showers) show up when it’s warmer during the day, then a lot more of it’s going to be liquid. If more of it shows up at night, it’s going to be snow. During the warmer parts of the day, it looks like the snow level gets above 9,000 feet pretty regularly. During the colder parts of the night, it drops below 6,000 (feet), so everybody gets snow for Summit (County).”

As for temperatures, the National Weather Service forecast for Frisco predicts a high of 43 degrees Tuesday, 48 on Wednesday and 46 on Thursday before cooling back down to 41 on Friday. Overnight lows range from 18 on Friday night to 26 on Wednesday night.

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s measurement sites , the snow-water equivalent — or the amount of water held in the snowpack — at Copper Mountain has worsened since last week, signaling that the snowpack has peaked for the season. Last week, the snow-water equivalent was 82% of the 30-year median at Copper Mountain. This week, it is 74%. The median snowpack peak for the site is April 26.