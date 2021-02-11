February keeps delivering the goods with more than 2 feet so far

Bruce Ruff enjoys some turns in fresh powder Wednesday at Loveland Ski Area, which has tallied 26 inches of snow since the start of February.

Photo by Casey Day / Loveland Ski Area

Mother Nature has dropped more than 2 feet of snow on most Summit County ski areas in the first 11 days of the month.

So far in February, Breckenridge Ski Resort has tallied 30 inches of snow with 29 at Copper Mountain Resort, 26 at Loveland Ski Area, 25 at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and 20 at Keystone Resort.

And the fluffy stuff is expected to keep falling through the holiday weekend.

Light snow is expected Friday followed by stronger storms Saturday night into Sunday and Monday night into Tuesday, according to OpenSnow meteorologist Sam Collentine’s Interstate 70 snow blog.

Collentine called for Saturday morning snow totals in the 3-6 inch range at ski areas with another 2-5 inches Sunday morning along with colder temperatures.

“Looking ahead … our attention will shift to Tuesday as a decently strong storm swings into Colorado, and we could see snow continue into Wednesday,” Collentine wrote.

The National Weather Service forecast office in Boulder is calling for 2-3 inches of snow in the towns by Saturday morning with winds in the 5-10 mph range.

The storm is expected to roll in warm Friday with a high in the upper 30s before dropping into the low 30s on Saturday. The high Sunday is 19 and Monday is 24 with overnight lows in the single digits, according to the Weather Service.