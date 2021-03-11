Forecast calls for 10-20 inches in Summit with much more east of the divide

The Front Range is set to get hit by a massive upslope snowstorm that is likely to be measured in feet rather than inches. The forecast is less robust for Summit County but should still bring a nice refresh to ski resorts.

The storm is expected to arrive in earnest Friday evening with steady snowfall until the sun peeks though the clouds again on Monday.

The National Weather Service forecast office in Boulder has issued a winter storm watch from 5 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday, and is calling for 10-20 inches of snow west of the Continental Divide with winds gusting to 35 mph.

Ski area forecasting site OpenSnow also is calling for 10-20 inches of accumulation, saying the ski areas closest to the divide, including Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Keystone Resort, are expected to do the best.

The Weather Service has warned that travel could be “impossible” during the storm, and the Colorado Department of Transportation has asked people to avoid traveling, particularly on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.