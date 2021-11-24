Frisco Adventure Park delays opening

The snow tubing hill is pictured at the Frisco Adventure Park in Frisco.

Todd Powell/Courtesy photo

Frisco Adventure Park officials announced on Facebook that the tubing hill will not open as planed on Thanksgiving Day because of unseasonably warm temperatures.

The first Nordic centers to open in Summit County typically start in mid- to late November depending on their ability to make snow early in the season. Summit County ski resorts also have struggled with the lack of snowmaking temperatures, hampering their ability to open additional terrain.

Lower temperatures are in the forecast over the holiday weekend, with overnight lows dipping to near zero Wednesday night followed by nightly lows in the teens through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.