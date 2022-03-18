Hazardous weather outlook shows potential for ‘strong spring storm,’ blowing snow Monday and Tuesday

Portions of Summit County are under a hazardous weather outlook warning as a storm system is expected to track across the region Monday and Tuesday, according to National Weather Service reports.

Meteorologists say the “strong spring storm” will impact areas above 9,000 feet with threats of blowing snow into early next week. The National Weather Service says the exact track of the system and its severity are uncertain, with snow accumulation estimations between 1-3 inches between early Monday morning and Tuesday night.

The county received between 0.5 to 7 inches of snow in a 24-hour period Thursday, according to National Weather Service snowfall reports. Breckenridge registered 7 inches in mountainous areas, while the town received about 4 inches. Frisco and Silverthorne received 2.5 and 3.3 inches, respectively.

Area ski resorts registered varying ranges of snowfall Thursday. Breckenridge Ski Resort reported 7 inches, Copper Mountain Resort and Keystone Resort reported 5 inches, and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Loveland Ski Area reported 4 inches.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center shows moderate avalanche conditions for the Vail and Summit County zone as of Friday afternoon.