High winds close US Highway 6, Loveland Ski Area

Gusty winds Tuesday, April 5, have resulted in some road and ski area closures in the Summit County area.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website , U.S. Highway 6 is closed between Montezuma Road and Interstate 70 on Loveland Pass due to wintry weather conditions. More specifically, Highway 6 is closed in both directions from mile point 220 to 229.

The last alert from CDOT was at around 5:45 a.m., but Summit County government sent out an alert at around 4:15 a.m. reporting that the road was closed. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said there were no collisions on the road Tuesday morning and that he expects the closure to last the majority of the day.

CDOT’s website stated that hazmat vehicles, which frequently use this roadway, are to stage at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels and will be run through at the top of the hour or as traffic allows.

Also closed Tuesday is Loveland Ski Area, where officials announced on Twitter that the mountain would not open because of the wind. Other ski areas in Summit County had several lifts that did not open for the day.

The Summit County area continues to be under a winter weather advisory until midnight with a 60% chance of snow during the day followed by a 40% chance overnight. Total snow accumulation in the towns is expected to be 1-3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The peak wind gust in the area Tuesday has been 102 mph at the top of Peak 8 at Breckenridge Ski Resort, according to the weather service. The peak gust in Frisco was 57 mph.

Wind gusts of 60-70 mph are forecast to continue throughout the day.