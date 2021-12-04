High winds expected Sunday before snow arrives Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for Summit County and surrounding areas above 9,000 feet through 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The breezy day is expected to have sustained winds of 25-40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible.

The wind pays off Monday, Dec. 6, when a snowstorm is expected to arrive. Temperatures are likely to drop into the mid-30s Monday and Tuesday, with an overnight low of 21 degrees Monday night. The highest chance for snow is Monday night into Tuesday morning, with a 60% and 50% chance of snow, respectively, according to the Weather Service.

Forecasting site OpenSnow.com is calling for 3-6 inches at ski areas along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.

The fresh snow and lower temperatures should help ski areas work to open additional terrain. At Loveland Ski Area in nearby Clear Creek County, Lift 6 will open Sunday providing access to Roulette, and Lift 3 will open Monday providing access to Switchback.