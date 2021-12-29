Incoming storm could bring 8-16 inches of snow to Summit County ski areas

Summit County is under a winter storm watch from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, through 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, according to the National Weather Service.

After picking up as much as 27 inches of snow over the long holiday weekend, Summit County ski resorts tallied up to another 7 inches on their Tuesday and Wednesday reports.

Breckenridge Ski Resort got 7 inches combined over the two days, Copper Mountain Resort got 6 inches, Keystone Resort picked up 5 inches, and Arapahoe Basin and Loveland ski areas each got 4 inches.

A slight break in the snow was expected Wednesday before things ramp back up Thursday, bringing gusty winds, according to forecasting site OpenSnow.com .

Snow totals from the storm system could again reach into the double digits.

“I feel confident that we’ll receive 8-16+ inches along the I-70 corridor from Thursday night through Saturday morning,” meteorologist Sam Collentine wrote in his daily Interstate 70 blog.

The sunshine is expected to return Sunday, Jan. 2, after nine consecutive days of snow that started Christmas Eve.