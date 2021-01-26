Loveland Ski Area hits 100-inch mark for total season snowfall

Loveland Ski Area has reached 100 inches of snow for the 2020-21 season.

Photo by Dustin Schaefer / Loveland Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area has hit 100 inches of snow for the 2020-21 season, making it the third local ski area to report reaching the milestone after Breckenridge Ski Resort on Jan. 17 and Keystone Resort on Jan. 19.

Loveland received a total of 12 inches of snow last week, bringing it up to the 100-inch mark, which it hit more than a month earlier on Dec. 13 last season along with Breckenridge. The ski area has seven of its nine chairlifts open plus the Rainbow Magic Carpet, accounting for 36% of its terrain.

Copper Mountain Resort stands at 83 inches on the season, and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area does not publicly report total season snowfall.

The ski areas all opened later this year, with delays ranging from five to 29 days, accounting for some of the difference because resorts don’t start counting season snowfall until opening day.

The lack of snowfall this season has impacted the resorts’ ability to open terrain. As of Tuesday, Jan. 26, Keystone had 89% of its terrain open, Copper had 68% and Breckenridge had 52%. A-Basin had 56% of its runs open but does not report open acreage.