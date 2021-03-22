Monday morning snow totals tally up to 7 inches with more snow on the way

Copper Mountain Resort reported 7 inches of new snow Monday morning.

Photo from Copper Mountain

Summit County woke up to a few inches of snow in town and up to 7 inches at surrounding ski areas.

According to records from the National Weather Service, the Dillon weather station recorded a 24-hour total of 2.5 inches Monday morning. The 24-hour totals recorded at 5 a.m. Monday at each of the local ski areas are 7 inches at Copper Mountain Resort, 4 inches at Keystone Resort, 3 inches at Breckenridge Ski Resort and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and 6 inches at Loveland Ski Area, which is just over the Continental Divide from Summit County.

The National Weather Service forecast for Frisco calls for snow Monday afternoon with less than an inch of accumulation. Snow showers are forecast for each day throughout the rest of the week, and 1-2 inches of accumulation are predicted Tuesday.

High temperatures will range from 33 degrees Monday to 38 degrees Friday, according to the Frisco forecast, before rising over the weekend to a high of 48 degrees Sunday. Overnight low temperatures are forecast to stay in the teens.

Open Snow meteorologist Sam Collentine wrote in his Breckenridge forecast that two more rounds of snow are expected through Friday, with the first arriving Tuesday through Wednesday and the second round falling from Thursday night through Friday. The two rounds could bring 1-4 inches, Collentine wrote.