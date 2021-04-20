Monday night storm brings as much as 10 inches of snow to Summit County ski areas

Fresh snow is pictured at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Tuesday, April 20.

Photo by Spence Linard / Breckenridge Ski Resort

Monday night’s storm delivered on its promises of decent snow accumulation, bringing up to 10 inches of snow to local ski areas.

According to reports from the Dillon weather station, there was an inch of new snow Tuesday morning. As predicted, Monday brought a rapid drop in temperatures with a recorded high of 50 degrees and an overnight low of 2 degrees. Monday night’s low temperature deviated 18 degrees from normal for this time of year but did not break any records.

While Dillon saw only an inch of snow, the ski areas picked up more. Breckenridge Ski Resort reported 10 inches of accumulation on Tuesday morning. Spokesperson Nicole Stull wrote in an email that this brings Breckenridge’s total for the past week to over 2 feet of snow. For the previous 24-hour period, Copper Mountain Resort and Loveland Ski Area each reported 6 inches of snow on Tuesday morning, and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported 3 inches.

Snow showers are in the forecast for the rest of the week. According to the National Weather Service’s Frisco forecast, there is a chance of snow Tuesday night, and then snow showers are likely Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, there is a 40% chance of snow before sunny skies set in on Saturday.