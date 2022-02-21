Multiday storm could drop 10-18 inches on Summit County ski areas

Some desperately needed February snow is on the way to Summit County.

A series of storms is expected to drop snow through Friday, Feb. 25, with accumulations of 10-18 inches expected at ski areas, according to forecasting site OpenSnow.com.

The slow-moving storm system is expected to roll into the area Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, with snowfall accelerating in the evening.

“Expect the snow machine to ramp up on Monday evening and bring a decent period of moderate to heavy snow on Monday night and into Tuesday morning,” meteorologist Sam Collentine wrote in his daily Interstate 70 forecast blog , calling for 2-4 inches on ski area reports for Tuesday morning.

The heaviest snow is forecast to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday, when Collentine expects ski areas to pick up an additional 4-8 inches. Wednesday night into Thursday morning is expected to bring another 1-4 inches.

Collentine wrote that some areas could do even better, picking up 20 or more inches throughout the multiday storm, but a storm track to the southwest is causing some uncertainty.

“This is not an ideal storm track, but good storm energy, cooling temps and decent moisture will help to overcome the negative factors,” Collentine wrote.

The storm will drop temperatures significantly from weekend highs in the 40s. Highs throughout the week are expected to hover in the upper teens to lower 20s with lows dipping into the single digits, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday is forecast to bring an overnight low of minus 4.

The fresh snow is expected to increase avalanche danger in the backcountry to considerable (3 out of 5) on Tuesday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center .