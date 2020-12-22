National Weather Service issues emergency ‘snow squall’ alert
The National Weather Service office in Boulder issued an emergency “snow squall” alert at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, warning of “extremely poor visibility” and “hazardous road conditions” in east central Summit County, including Interstate 70 between mile markers 205 and 232.
The warning advised travelers to delay travel or exit the highway due to “whiteout conditions,” “near zero visibility” and icy roads.
The warning is in effect through 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
