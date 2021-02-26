Next storm to bring 2-6 inches of snow to Summit County ski slopes

The windy day Friday is expected to give way to snow at about 11 p.m., accumulating 1-2 inches by the time the sun rises Saturday, according to the National Weather Service forecast for Frisco.

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day Saturday with less than an inch of accumulation before the storm moves out Saturday night.

Summit County ski areas should tally 1-4 inches of snow on their Saturday morning reports with 2-6 total out of the storm, according to OpenSnow meteorologist Sam Collentine .

As the storm moves out of the area, temperature are expected to drop to near or below zero on Saturday and Sunday nights before warmer daytime temps return Monday with a high of 40 degrees.

The avalanche danger has dropped to moderate (2 out of 5) in recent days in the Summit County and Vail zone . It is expected to remain moderate at all elevations Saturday.

Despite the reduced danger in the backcountry, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center advised “conservative terrain choices” and cautioned in a Facebook post that deadly avalanches still can happen.