Ski areas report up to 9 inches of snow as storm continues

This past weekend’s storm came through Summit County later than expected, but snow was falling steadily Saturday afternoon and throughout Sunday. According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Zach Hiris, a report from Dillon showed accumulation of 1.5 inches by Sunday morning, while Summit County ski areas reported up to 9 inches. Overall, Hiris said that under 4 inches of snow was reported in Summit County’s towns.

Copper Mountain Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort each reported 8 inches on Sunday as their 24-hour snow-accumulation total. Loveland Ski Area reported 9 inches of snow, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported 4 inches, and Keystone Resort received 6 inches.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Frisco predicted 2-4 inches for Sunday’s total daytime snow accumulation, with up to another half inch of snow possible Sunday night. Not much more snow is on the horizon, Hiris said. He said there might be an additional 1-2 inches in town Tuesday. According to Open Snow Meteorologist Sam Collentine’s Breckenridge update , another 4-8 inches will fall on the ski area Sunday, and an additional 1-4 inches could accumulate Monday.

The National Weather Service forecast says there is a 40% chance of snow again Wednesday, but the forecast predicts that weather will dry up and temperatures will rise for a few days afterward. A high temperature of 48 degrees is predicted by Friday.