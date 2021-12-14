Snow and wind on the way to Summit County

The next round of snow is set to hit Summit County early Wednesday, Dec. 15, dropping 2-6 inches at local ski areas, according to OpenSnow.com.

“A very strong band of intense snowfall will slide through Colorado between 4 and 7 a.m. early Wednesday,” meteorologist Sam Collentine wrote in his daily Interstate-70 forecast blog.

But before you get too excited about the fresh snow, the storm is expected to bring a lot of wind. The forecast calls for sustained 40-60 mph winds with gusts up to 80-100 mph along the Continental Divide, according to Collentine.

“This will surely cause lift closures and difficult travel conditions, especially along and east of the Eisenhower Tunnel,” Collentine wrote.

Temperatures are expected to plummet into the single digits overnight, starting with a 5 degree low Wednesday and dropping even further to a zero degree low Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The daytime high Wednesday is 24 degrees.