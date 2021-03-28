Snow, rain and high winds forecast early in the week before weather warms up

Summit County is starting off the week with high winds, rain and snow before warming up again Wednesday and into the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a high-wind watch for Summit County and other nearby areas between 3 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. According to the advisory, winds of 30 to 45 mph are expected with gusts up to 75 mph.

“Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the advisory read. “Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.”

According to the National Weather Service’s forecast for Frisco, there is a 20% chance of rain Monday afternoon with a daytime high temperature of 49 degrees. Snow is forecast Monday night with 1-3 inches of accumulation predicted. There is a 40% chance of snow Tuesday, and the forecast is sunny from Wednesday through Saturday. High temperatures after Tuesday’s snowstorm are expected to range from 42 degrees Wednesday to 58 degrees Saturday.

Open Snow meteorologist Sam Collentine’s Breckenridge report predicts a quick-hitting storm to come through Monday night, bringing 2-4 inches to the ski area through Tuesday morning. While the weather is supposed to dry up after Tuesday, Collentine said he’s keeping an eye on April 6 and beyond for more chances of snow.

Following some weekend flurries, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported an inch of new snow Sunday morning for the 24-hour total. Loveland Ski Area reported a new 1.5 inches. Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain and Keystone Resort did not report any new snow Sunday.