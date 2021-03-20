Snow returns after a sunny and warm start to spring
After a few sunny and warm days in Summit County, snow will return to the High Country this weekend.
The National Weather Service office in Boulder has issued a winter storm warning and is forecasting a 90% chance of snow Sunday morning, March 21, with a decreasing chance of snow Sunday evening through Monday. Another storm is expected to roll into the area Tuesday.
Summit County ski areas should expect 1 to 4 inches on their Sunday morning reports, according to OpenSnow meteorologist Sam Collentine. The storm Sunday night into Monday could drop 2 to 6 inches on area peaks with the Tuesday storm bringing another 2 to 6 inches.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-30s during the day and teens overnight, according to the weather service.
