Snow showers expected throughout the week

Snow again began to fall on Summit County this weekend, and more is on the way.

As of Sunday morning, 3 inches of new snow was recorded in the past 24 hours at the Dillon weather station, which sits near Dillon Reservoir. Sam Collentine, a meteorologist with Open Snow, wrote in his Breckenridge report Sunday that the area should expect another 2-4 inches of snow through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service office in Boulder issued a winter storm warning from 2 p.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday. The warning, which applies to Summit County as well as the Mosquito Range, Indian Peaks and parts of the Front Range, stated that the heaviest snow will fall in the mountains late Sunday afternoon and evening. Travelers should be prepared for hazardous road conditions and longer commute times.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Frisco predicts 1-3 inches of snow to accumulate overnight Sunday. Less than an inch of snow accumulation is forecast for Monday. Afternoon snow showers are expected Tuesday with a 90% chance of precipitation. On Wednesday, the chance of precipitation is 60%. Snow showers are expected to continue through next Sunday.

High temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 33 to 37 degrees throughout the week in Frisco, with overnight lows in the teens. Temperatures are forecast to rise over the weekend with a high of 40 degrees Saturday and 45 degrees Sunday.