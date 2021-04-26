Snow Tuesday and Wednesday followed by warm weather for the rest of the week

Following a windy start to the week, snow will make its way into Summit County before the area warms up for the weekend.

On Monday, a hazardous weather outlook was issued by the National Weather Service. The outlook stated that on Monday, peak wind gusts in the mountains would be 40 to 60 miles per hour.

According to the National Weather Service’s forecast for Frisco, snow showers are expected Tuesday afternoon but will bring little to no snow accumulation in town. There is a 40% chance of snow showers on Wednesday before things start to heat up. While not much is expected in town, Open Snow meteorologist Sam Collentine called for 4 to 8 inches of new snow at Breckenridge Ski Resort by Wednesday morning.

Compared with normal high temperatures for April, it will be unseasonably warm following the two-day storm. The forecast high temperature Thursday is 57 degrees, and temperatures are expected to get as high as 67 degrees on Saturday. The normal high temperature in April, which is based on 30 years of data , is 46.6 degrees.