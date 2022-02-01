Storm expected to bring 3-6 inches, below zero temps to Summit County ski areas

Summit County is under a winter weather advisory through midnight Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The heaviest snow is expected in the foothills west of Denver, but Summit County ski areas should pick up 3-6 inches by Thursday morning, according to forecasting site Open Snow.

“Wednesday will likely feature the best turns through at least the first 10 days of February, and the snow quality should be relatively fluffy thanks to the cooling temps during the storm,” Open Snow meteorologist Sam Collentine wrote in his daily Interstate 70 blog . “But do plan to bundle up. Midmountain temps will only top out in the single digits on Wednesday.”

In the towns, about 1-3 inches of snow are forecast with high temperatures in the teens Wednesday and Thursday and overnight lows dipping to below zero those nights, according to the National Weather Service.

A light wind of 8-10 mph will make temperatures feel even colder with a wind chill value of minus 5 Wednesday and minus 9 Wednesday night, according to the Weather Service.

Temperatures will start to warm up Friday with a high of 29 and Saturday with a high of 34.

Without much recent snow, avalanche danger in the Summit County zone was rated as low (1 out of 5) Tuesday and is expected to increase to moderate (2 out of 5) Wednesday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The center cautioned that low avalanche danger does not mean no avalanche danger. Though slides are unlikely, a skier triggered a large slide Sunday, Jan. 30, in the Gore Range.

“Think about the consequences of triggering a large avalanche before riding in steep northerly and east-facing terrain,” the report stated.

The next chance for snow is Feb. 9, but the storm is again likely to favor the eastern mountains, according to Collentine.