Summit County is in for a rainy holiday weekend

Aspen leaves first sprouted from their buds Friday, May 28, in Dillon.

Photo by Nicole Miller / nmiller@summitdaily.com

Friday, May 28, was a glorious kickoff to the summer tourism season in Summit County. The sun was shining, the winds were calm, the first leaves emerged on trees and bushes, and the Tiki Bar opened at Dillon Marina.

We hope you soaked up that sunshine Friday because the rest of the holiday weekend is going to be rainy.

Following a 40% chance of rain Saturday afternoon and evening, the likelihood of rain is expected to increase significantly Sunday, May 30, and Monday, May 31.

According to the National Weather Service office in Boulder, there is a 90% chance of rain Sunday and Sunday night with sustained winds of 5 to 8 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. The high Sunday is expected to reach 58 degrees with an overnight low of 36.

On Memorial Day, the chance of rain ranges from 40% to 80% with wind gusts up to 15 mph. On Monday, temperatures are forecast to be very similar to Sunday with a high of 58 and low of 33.

Temperatures are expected to creep back up into the 60s midweek before the forecast high reaches 75 on Thursday, June 3.

So keep repeating the Rocky Mountain springtime mantra, “We need the moisture,” and summer will be here soon.