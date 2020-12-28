Summit County resorts could tally 6-12 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, increasing avalanche danger
Summit County is under a winter weather advisory until noon Tuesday, Dec. 29, according to the National Weather Service forecast office in Boulder.
After a sunny Christmas on Friday, a storm system rolled into the area Saturday night, dropping up to 4 inches at Summit County ski areas. The snow total was higher Monday morning at Breckenridge Ski Resort, which tallied 6 inches of snow in the past 24 hours on its 5 a.m. report.
All other Summit County ski areas reported 0-1 inches of fresh snow Monday morning.
The storm is expected to continue through Tuesday evening, dropping another 2 inches of snow in the valleys, according to the National Weather Service.
The ski areas and surrounding mountains are expected to pick up an additional 1-2 inches Monday before the storm intensifies Monday night, according to Open Snow meteorologist Sam Collentine.
Collentine wrote in his Interstate 70 forecast blog that resorts should be reporting 3-6 inches Tuesday morning and that another 3-6 inches could fall during the day Tuesday.
“In total, look for 6-12 inches through Tuesday afternoon, with very fluffy turns on Tuesday morning and the deepest turns likely on Tuesday afternoon and/or Wednesday morning, depending on terrain opening,” Collentine wrote.
The additional snow is expected to increase avalanche danger in the Summit and Vail zone. On Monday, danger was rated as considerable — meaning human-triggered avalanches are likely — near and above tree line, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The danger is forecast to increase to high, or very dangerous, on Tuesday.
