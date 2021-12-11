Summit County ski areas get a few extra inches of snowfall overnight Friday into Saturday
Summit County’s first major snow storm continued to drop a couple more inches of snow at each of the community’s four ski resorts overnight Friday, Dec. 10, into Saturday, Dec. 11.
As of 5:44 a.m. on Dec. 11, Keystone Resort reported it had gotten 3 more inches of snowfall in the last 12 hours, and Breckenridge Ski Resort raked in an additional 5 inches in the same time frame.
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort had smaller totals. Arapahoe reported that it got 1 inch in the past 24 hours as of 5:18 a.m. on Dec. 11 and Copper didn’t get any extra snow overnight. Loveland Ski Area only got an inch overnight as of 8 a.m. Dec. 11.
The next time there appears to be a chance for snowfall is on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
