Summit County ski areas get a few extra inches of snowfall overnight Friday into Saturday

A skier takes a photo of the views from the top of the Schoolmarm trail on Keystone Resort's opening day, Friday, Oct. 22. The resort reported that it got 9 inches of snowfall in the last seven days.

Lindsey Toomer/Summit Daily News

Summit County’s first major snow storm continued to drop a couple more inches of snow at each of the community’s four ski resorts overnight Friday, Dec. 10, into Saturday, Dec. 11.

As of 5:44 a.m. on Dec. 11, Keystone Resort reported it had gotten 3 more inches of snowfall in the last 12 hours, and Breckenridge Ski Resort raked in an additional 5 inches in the same time frame.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort had smaller totals. Arapahoe reported that it got 1 inch in the past 24 hours as of 5:18 a.m. on Dec. 11 and Copper didn’t get any extra snow overnight. Loveland Ski Area only got an inch overnight as of 8 a.m. Dec. 11.

The next time there appears to be a chance for snowfall is on Wednesday, Dec. 15.