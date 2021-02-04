Summit County ski areas see up to 13 inches of new snow

You did the snow dance, and now it's time to grab your snow pants! 11" of snow fell overnight so let's get out and play @GoPro #GoProHero9 pic.twitter.com/NFlxPl3iRp — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) February 4, 2021

Wednesday’s storm made good on its promise of a big dump of snow, racking up as much as 13 inches of fresh powder at local ski areas.

On Thursday morning, Copper Mountain Resort reported 9 inches of new snow in the past 24 hours. With accumulation from this midweek storm, the resort is focusing on the terrain that’s currently open and making sure it remains safe before considering opening more terrain, Copper spokesperson Taylor Prather said Wednesday.

“The conditions are definitely getting better and better throughout the week,” Prather said. “Last week, we had a great consistent snowfall over the course of the week, and we’re just looking forward to this next round of snow to continue improving things.”

Last week, the resort saw 6 inches of snow and is about 85% open, according to Prather. She added that the resort is about 400 acres away from being fully open.

Keystone Resort saw 11 inches of snow from the storm. On Wednesday, spokesperson Loryn Roberson said the resort is three areas — Last Hoot, Mine Shaft and The Windows — away from being 100% open.

At Breckenridge Ski Resort, 13 inches was reported Thursday morning. Roberson said the resort opened its T-Bar on Tuesday and is hoping for additional snow in the high Alpine areas to get more terrain open. Breckenridge is 69% open.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported 6 inches of new snow Thursday. A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth wrote in his blog that he checked out the conditions early Thursday, lapping the Pallavicini lift and liking what he “saw and felt.” Henceroth was optimistic that there would be some fresh snow every day for the next couple of days.

❄️ 🚨 9" of new snow in the last 24 hours! 🙌 Get after it! pic.twitter.com/zWKWg83j9x — Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) February 4, 2021

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Evan Direnzo, Dillon saw about 4 inches of snow. Direnzo said there are chances for snow Friday, Saturday and Sunday and that 1-2 inches of snow are forecast for areas in town from Thursday through Friday night. The higher-elevation slopes could see 6-9 inches of snow, Direnzo said. He added that it is likely to be breezy throughout the weekend.

“After Friday night, (there will be) little dustings here and there, less than an inch,” Direnzo said.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center ranks avalanche danger Thursday and Friday in the Vail and Summit County zone as considerable below tree line and high near and above tree line. The center’s backcountry avalanche forecast summary attributes the high danger to as much as a foot of new snow from Vail to Breckenridge and down to Hoosier Pass combined with westerly winds, which will “overwhelm a fragile snowpack.”

“Wind-drifted slopes facing north to east to southeast near and above tree line are the most likely places to trigger a large and deadly avalanche,” the forecast states. “Under these conditions, avalanches can fail naturally and break wider or run farther than you might expect. Sticking to low-angle slopes well clear of steeper slopes above is the only way to stay safe.”