Summit County to see light snow over the weekend

Snow begins to fall in Frisco on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

After a week of mostly dry weather, Summit County is expected to see a few snowflakes this weekend.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Evan Direnzo, 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall over the weekend in town, and higher elevations could see up to 6 inches.

Snowfall is expected to start Thursday evening and persist through Saturday, with light snowfall on and off through Sunday, Direnzo said. He added that the storm should clear up either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

“(The) strongest winds are forecast for Saturday afternoon into the evening with the strongest gusts probably up to about 40 mph in the higher elevations,” Direnzo said. “So if you have any snow falling or any snow on the ground, that would cause patchy blowing snow in those areas.”

The National Weather Service forecasts declining temperatures over the weekend with a highs of 37 degrees Friday, 34 on Saturday and 29 on Sunday.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday for northeast and north central Colorado, including Summit County. The outlook states an “active weather pattern” will bring periods of light snow to the mountains from Friday through Wednesday but that the snow will remain mainly north of Interstate 70.

The wind direction is not favorable for larger snowfall totals, according to Joel Gratz, Open Snow founding meteorologist.

His Copper Mountain Resort forecast said snow will mainly fall Friday night through Saturday night with some soft snow for skiing and snowboarding Saturday.

“For snowfall from Friday night through next Tuesday, I am keeping my expectations low due to the unfavorable wind direction, with maybe 3-7 inches across these four days,” Gratz wrote. However … any random piece of storm energy could stir up the atmosphere enough to drop more significant snow totals.”