Summit ski areas pick up 1-4 inches, but the next storm could bring more

The Monday night snowstorm, which was forecast to drop 2-5 inches at local ski areas, panned out for Breckenridge Ski Resort and Copper Mountain Resort, which each picked up 4 inches, according to their 5 a.m. Tuesday reports.

Keystone Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Loveland Ski Area all tallied just 1 inch from the storm.

Weather will be dry but cold Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing for around-the-clock snowmaking at area resorts.

The next storm system is expected to arrive Thursday and is forecast to drop 5-10 inches at ski areas along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor before it moves out Friday, according to forecasting site OpenSnow.com .